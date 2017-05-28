Whiteville High School senior recognized for perfect attendance

Bella Gray Rogers of Whiteville High School was recognized for her perfect attendance in grades K-12. (Source: Amy Bailey)

Bella Gray Rogers, a Whiteville High School senior, has received recognition for her perfect attendance in grades K-12.

She was recognized during the Whiteville City School's board meeting and at Senior Awards Day at Whiteville High School.

Bella Gray will be attending Campbell University in the fall of 2017. She is pursuing a degree in nursing.

Congratulations, Bella!

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.