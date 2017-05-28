SLIDESHOW: Couple builds Memorial Day sand castle sculpture at Wrightsville Beach

The couple from Winston-Salem has been making sculptures like this for about 15 years. (Source: Mike and Dianne Lough)

Sculpture Mike and Dianne Lough made for Memorial Day. (Source: Mike and Dianne Lough)

Mike and Dianne Lough of Winston-Salem are back at it again.

The two were on Wrighstville Beach Saturday building another one of their famous sand castle sculptures.

This time, the sculpture they built was an eagle and the American flag in honor of Memorial Day.

The couple from Winston-Salem come to Wrightsville Beach often to build their extravagant sand castle sculptures. They have been doing it for about 15 years.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.