Arrest made in Sunset Beach fraud case

Olanrewaju Aju Thomas was arrested for defrauding a Sunset Beach resident of a substantial amount of money. (Source: Sunset Beach PD Facebook page)

According to the Sunset Beach Police Department, detectives were able to recover some of the lost funds.

Thomas is currently being held in the Brunswick County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond.

