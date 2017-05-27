Tommy Jones Takes First Round Lead in PBA Xtra Frame Wilmington Open

WILMINGTON, N.C. (May 27, 2017) - Tommy Jones of Simpsonville, S.C., averaged 242.8 Saturday to take the first-round qualifying lead in the Professional Bowlers Association’s Xtra Frame Wilmington Open at Ten Pin Alley Family Fun Center by seven pins over Jason Sterner of Rockledge, Fla.

Jones, a 38-year-old 18-time PBA Tour champion, rolled games of 232, 221, 236, 279, 257 and 232 for his first six qualifying games for a 1,457 pinfall total in a closely contested round that saw six players finish within 37 pins of the leader. Mitch Beasley of Clarksville, Tenn., was third with 1,440 pins followed by BJ Moore III of Greensburg, Pa., and Rhino Page of Orlando, Fla., tied for fourth with 1,424 totals, and two-hander Kyle Troup of Taylorsville, N.C., with 1,420 pins.

The field of 96 bowlers will return for a second six-game qualifying round Sunday, with two squads starting at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. EDT. The top 16 players after 12 games will advance to Monday’s 12-game modified round robin match play finals, leading into the four-player stepladder finals at 3 p.m.

All rounds of the Xtra Frame Wilmington Open, the second tournament in a seven-event Xtra Frame Storm Cup point series, will be live streamed on PBA’s online bowling channel, Xtra Frame. For Xtra Frame subscription information, visit xtraframe.tv.

PBA XTRA FRAME WILMINGTON OPEN

Ten Pin Family Fun Center, Wilmington, N.C., Saturday

First Round Standings (after six games):

1, Tommy Jones, Simpsonville, S.C., 1,457.

2, Jason Sterner, Rockledge, Fla., 1,450.

3, Mitch Beasley, Clarksville, Tenn., 1,440.

4 (tie), BJ Moore III, Greensburg, Pa., and Rhino Page, Orlando, Fla., 1,424,

6, Kyle Troup, Taylorsville, N.C., 1,420.

7, Ildemaro Ruiz, Venezuela, 1,384.

8, Shota Kawazoe, Japan, 1,381.

9, Anthony Simonsen, Austin, Texas, 1,380.

10, Marshall Kent, Yakima, Wash., 1,377.

11, Connor Pickford, Plano, Texas, 1,374.

12, EJ Tackett, Huntington, Ind., 1,369.

13, Bill O'Neill, Langhorne, Pa., 1,359.

14, Michael Schlabach, Goshen, Ind., 1,355.

15, AJ Johnson, Oswego, Ill., 1,351.

16, Kristian Rogers, Salisbury, N.C., 1,341.

17, Dom Barrett, England, 1,324.

18, Scott Newell, Deland, Fla., 1,319.

19, Sean Rash, Montgomery, Ill., 1,313.

20, Dick Allen, Columbia, S.C., 1,308.

21, Greg Ostrander, Freehold, N.J., 1,300.

22, Graham Fach, Canada, 1,296.

23, Isaac Kim, Lebanon, Pa., 1,295.

24 (tie), Victor Florie Jr, Richmond, Va., and Mark Tarkington, Elizabeth City, N.C., 1,290.

26, Tom Daugherty, Riverview, Fla., 1,288.

27, Randy Weiss, Columbia, S.C., 1,282.

28, Josh Blanchard, Mesa, Ariz, 1,279.

29, Chris Blackmore, Aldie, Va., 1,275.

30, Matt Taylor, Youngsville, N.C., 1,274.

31, Jeff Evans, Supply, N.C., 1,272.

32, Cody Shoemaker, Hanover, Pa., 1,269.

33, n-Massimliano Fridegotto, Venezuela, 1,266.

34, Zachary Seals, Kingsland, Ga., 1,265.

35 (tie), Trevor Roberts, Crystal River, Fla., and Darryl Carreon, Woodbridge, Va., 1,263.

37, n-Leonard Freeman, Bolton, N.C., 1,261.

38, Nick Christy, Newport, N.C., 1,255.

39, Chris Arcaro, Carolina Beach, N.C., 1,251.

40, Adam Monks, Conway, S.C., 1,248.

41, Kristian Sieradzki, Seminole, Fla., 1,244.

42, Patrick Dombrowski, Parma, Ohio, 1,243.

43, David Bleggi, Jacksonville, N.C., 1,232.

44 (tie), n-Brandon Smith, Newport News, Va., and George Adkins, Statesboro, Ga., 1,230.

46, n-Joseph Grago, Hampstead, N.C., 1,224.

47, n-Andrew Diley, Conway, S.C., 1,213.

48, Maximilian Fishman, Greensboro, N.C., 1,204.

49, Fran Luzzi, Geneva, N.Y., 1,203.

50 (tie), Tannya Roumimper, Indonesia, and n-Greg Thomas, Oak Creek, Wis., 1,198.

52 (tie), Mike Williams II, Montgomery, Ala., and Ronnie Horton, Christiansburg, Va., 1,192,

54, Kip Roberts, Glen Allen, Va., 1,190.

55, Brett Caramagno, Goose Creek, S.C., 1,189.

56, Michael Byers, Charleston, S.C., 1,186.

57, Gabriel Garcia, Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1,178.

58, John Furey, Freehold, N.J., 1,170.

59 (tie), Billy Rohde, Lilburn, GA, and Steven Arehart, Chesapeake, Va., 1,166.

61, n-Bryan Hahlen, Greenwood, S.C., 1,162,

62, n-Will Hill, LaGrange, N.C., 1,153,

63, Gary Haines, West Babylon, N.Y., 1,148,

64, n-Kole Payne, Matthews, N.C., 1,139,

65, n-Houston Compton, Cameron, N.C., 1,136,

66, Mike McDonnell, Chesterfield, Va., 1,135,

67 (tie), Christopher Miller, Rural Hull, N.C., and n-Daniel Hamilton, LaGrange, N.C., 1,130.

69, Ben Zakrocki, Philadelphia, 1,120.

70, Bill Vannoy, Jacksonville, N.C., 1,119.

71, Darrin Casstevens, Winston-Salem, N.C., 1,118.

72, n-Daniel McCaskill, Raleigh, N.C., 1,112.

73, n-Troy White, Carolina Beach, N.C., 1,105.

74 (tie), n-David Schmidtmann, Norfolk, Va., and n-James Kniffen, Raleigh, N.C., 1,094.

76, w-Crystal Hall, St. Pauls, N.C., 1,087.

77, Shane Yesovich, Boardman, Ohio, 1,085.

78 (tie), Bryan Gallahan, Fredericksburg, Va, and n-Kenneth Turner, Augusta, Ga., 1,083,

80, Ochbayar Munkhgerel, Tuv, Mongolia, 1,072.

81, Richard Horsley, Morrisville, N.C., 1,071.

82 (tie), David McCay Jr., Fredericksburg, Va., and Leon Platt, Summerville, S.C., 1,069.

84, n-Cameron Pressley, Sanford, S.C., 1,063.

85, James Grago, Hampstead, N.C., 1,062.

86, Antonino Grippi, Wilmington, N.C., 1,061.

87, n-Thomas Jones, Pittsboro, N.C., 1,059.

88, Aaron Finley, New Bern, Conn., 1,053.

89, Chip Tyson, Gastonia, N.C., 1,040.

90, Nick Johnston, Asheville, N.C., 1,039.

91, n-Patrick Phillips, Roseboro, N.C., 1,032.

92, Marcus Collins, Pawleys Island, S.C., 1,027.

93, Ryan Ciminelli, Cheektowaga, N.Y., 1,024.

94, Tyler Troup, Taylorsville, N.C., 980.

95, Glenn Williams, King George, Va., 927.

96, Mark Ellis, Charlotte, N.C., 888.