CFCC's Jacque Brown joining Seahawks

Cape Fear Community College basketball player Jacque Brown is staying in Wilmington.
Brown plans to walk on at UNCW, according to his twitter account.
This past as a sophomore, Brown averaged 18 points and 5 assists per-game for the Sea Devils.
Brown played his high school ball at East Carteret High School.
