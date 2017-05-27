CFCC's Jacque Brown joining Seahawks - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

CFCC's Jacque Brown joining Seahawks

CFCC's Jacque Brown joining Seahawks (Source: WECT) CFCC's Jacque Brown joining Seahawks (Source: WECT)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

Cape Fear Community College basketball player Jacque Brown is staying in Wilmington.

Brown plans to walk on at UNCW, according to his twitter account. 

This past as a sophomore, Brown averaged 18 points and 5 assists per-game for the Sea Devils.

Brown played his high school ball at East Carteret High School.

Copyright 2017 WECT All Rights Reserved. 

Powered by Frankly