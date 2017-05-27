Delaware beats UNCW 10-3 to take home CAA Championship

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – Delaware exploded for nine runs in the bottom of the first inning as the Blue Hens claimed their first Colonial Athletic Association tournament title with a 10-3 win over second-seeded UNCW on Saturday at Brooks Field.

The Blue Hens (34-21) will represent the CAA in the NCAA Regionals next week. UNCW, which needed to beat UD twice, saw its season conclude with a 30-29 record after reaching the championship round of the CAA tournament for the third straight season.

UD needed only seven hits on the game as it drew eight walks and had two batters hit by pitches. Nick Patten was one of three with two hits and finished with two runs batted in.



Reliever Kyle Hinton (2-0) allowed just one run on four hits over seven innings.

Casey Golden led UNCW with three hits, including a pair of home runs. The reigning CAA Player-of-the-Year finished with a program-record tying 21 home runs this season and tied the UNCW career record with 40 round trippers.

UNCW starter Luke Gesell (0-3) took the loss.

The Seahawks advanced to the championship round with a 10-1 win over regular season champion, Northeastern. Starter Logan Beehler held the Huskies in check, allowing one run on two hits over a career-long eight innings.

How it happened: UD jumped on the Seahawks with a nine-run bottom of the first inning. Fourteen hitters made their way to the plate in the inning.

Home Runs: UNCW: Golden (21, off Vila in the first inning, leading off, off Hinton in the third inning, leading off)