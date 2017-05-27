Logan Beehler leads Diamond Hawks past Huskies 10-1

WILMINGTON, N.C. (May 27, 2017) – Sophomore right-hander Logan Beehler allowed just two hits over a career-long 8.0 innings to lead second-seeded UNCW to a 10-1 victory over #1 Northeastern in Game 9 of the CAA Baseball Championship on Saturday afternoon at Brooks Field.

The Seahawks (30-28) advance to the CAA title game for the third year in a row, where they will meet #4 Delaware at 4:30 p.m. UNCW fell 14-8 to the Blue Hens on Friday and would need to beat UD twice to claim the conference championship. The Huskies, who won the CAA regular-season title for the first time ever, closed the year with a 29-25 mark.

Beehler (3-7) turned in the best performance of his UNCW career, allowing only one run and two singles in the third and eighth innings. He retired the Huskies in order five times and struck out three. Brandon Mulier threw a perfect ninth for the Seahawks. Andrew Misiaszek (3-4) took the loss for NU after giving up five runs on seven hits over 2.0 innings.

The Seahawks pounded out 14 hits and scored in five of the eight innings. Robbie Thorburn, Kennard McDowell and Brian Mims each had two hits and drove in two runs. Charlie McConnell and Pat Madigan had the only hits for Northeastern.

UNCW took command early with a four-run second inning. Ryan Jeffers led off the frame with a single and was sacrificed into scoring position. Thorburn delivered a two-out RBI single and McDowell followed with his fourth homer of the year to left. The Seahawks continued the two-out rally as Casey Golden doubled to right-center and came home on Daniel Stack’s single to make it 4-0.

Northeastern loaded the bases with two outs in the third, and scored its only run when Cam Hanley drew a walk. However, Beehler escaped further damage after Ryan Solomon flew out to right.

The Seahawks tacked on another two-out run in the third as Mason Berne’s double to left-center plated Mims. UNCW increased its advantage to 6-1 in the fourth when McDowell singled, advanced to third on a Stack base hit and came home on a groundout.

UNCW added a fifth-inning run on Thorburn’s RBI single and three more in the eighth as Mims lined a two-run double into the left-field corner.