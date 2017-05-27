Boyfriend charged with kidnapping, assault

Teddy Jermel Bacchus is faces kidnapping and assault charges against his girlfriend (Source: PCSO)

A Pender County man is in jail tonight under no bond. This after authorities said he held his 30-year-old girlfriend against her will, and forbid her to call 911 for help.

Teddy Jermel Bacchus, 35 of Rocky Point was arrested Saturday afternoon. Bacchus was charged with Assault on a Female, Assault by Strangulation, Kidnapping, and Interfering with Emergency Communications.

The Sheriff's office says a one-year-old was in the couple's home at the time.

Bacchus is currently in the Pender County Jail.

Copyright 2017 WECT All Rights Reserved.