Two taken to hospital after car accident in Wrightsville Beach

Two people were taken to the hospital after a car accident near the 400 block of Waynick Blvd in Wrightsville Beach Saturday afternoon.

According to Officer Wetherington with the Wrightsville Beach Police Department, the driver in a burgundy Nissan Altima was attempting to make a u-turn in the middle of the road which caused the driver of a white Chevy Malibu to t-bone the Nissan Altima.

The driver of the Chevy Malibu and the driver of the Nissan Altima were both taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

According to Officer Weatherington, the driver of the Nissan Altima has been charged with the following:

Driving after consuming alcohol while under the age of 21

Possession of open container of alcohol

Safe movement violation

Expired registration

