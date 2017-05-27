Former Seahawk CJ Bryce commits to NC State

Former Seahawk CJ Bryce has committed to transfer to N.C. State. according to the Pack Pride twitter account. (Source: UNCW Athletics)



CJ Bryce says he has committed to NC State. — Pack Pride (@PackPride) May 27, 2017

Bryce posted a message to his twitter announcing the news and thanking his former Seahawk family for an amazing two years and for all the love and support he has received.

Bryce will follow his former head coach from UNCW, Kevin Keatts, from Wilmington to Raleigh.

