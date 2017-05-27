I-40 billboard links 9/11 attacks to travel ban

A billboard in Catawba County in support of President Trump's controversial travel ban is being bashed for what critics call a hate message to Muslims. (Source: WRAL)

The billboard sits along busy Interstate 40, sharing its message with thousands of people each day. "Why support President Trump's immigration ban? 19 Muslim immigrants killed 2977 Americans," it says.

Dave Kistler, head of the North Carolina Pastors Network which paid for the billboard, said it is a simple fact.

"There's certainly nothing hateful in our billboard. Some have interpreted it to be that and say that. It was not. It is the truth," he said.

