Man dies from injuries after Wilmington assault

58-year-old Gregory Ginenman died Friday evening as a result of his injuries from an assault that happened on May 10.

Leon Pocknett, Jr and his son Leon Pocknett, III were arrested Wednesday morning in connection to the assault. They have now been charged with murder according to Wilmington Police Department spokesperson, Linda Rawley, .

According to officials, the US Marshals service arrested Leonard Cleon Pocknett Jr., 43, around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday during a traffic stop on Military Cutoff Road.

US Marshals also arrested Pocknett's son, 16-year-old Leonard Cleon Pocknett III, at Ashley High School around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

According to officials with the Wilmington Police Department, the pair allegedly assaulted a 58-year-old man in the 200 block of Myrtle Avenue, near Greenville Avenue, just before midnight on May 10.

The victim was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center and was in serious condition. He died from his injuries Friday evening.

Pocknett Jr. was given a $2 million bond and Pocknett III received a $1.5 million bond.

Wilmington police said the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.