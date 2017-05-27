Southport firefighters to 'Fill the Boot' for Muscular Dystrophy

The Southport Fire Department will hit the streets and storefronts on Saturday May 27 to raise money for the Muscal Dystrophy Association (MDA) as part of their Fill the Boot fundraising campaign. (Source: WECT)

Continuing a more than 60 year tradition, the Southport Fire Department will hit the streets and storefronts on Saturday May 27 to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) as part of their Fill the Boot fundraising campaign.

The Fill the Boot fundraiser is meant to help kids and adults with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related muscle-debilitating diseases live longer and grow stronger.

Fire fighters with Southport Fire Department will be at the intersection at Long Beach Rd from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday asking pedestrians, motorists, customers and other passerby's to "fill the boot" and make a donation to MDA.

