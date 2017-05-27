What's For Lunch?

Bladen County
Chicken Nugget
Fresh Baked Biscuit
Turkey & Cheese Sandwich
Spinach Salad
Broccoli Spears
Strawberry Cup
Columbus County
Corn Dog
Manager’s Choice
Mixed Fruit
Mashed Potatoes
Spinach
Milk
Brunswick County
Popcorn Chicken
NC BBQ Sandwich
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
Cole Slaw
Fruit Explosion
Pender County
Popcorn Chicken Bowl, Roll
Cheeseburger
Ham Chef Salad, Roll
Ham & Cheese SDW
Seasoned Corn
Cucumber Slices
Side Salad
Fresh Orange
Diced Peaches
Apple Juice
New Hanover County
Spaghetti & Meatballs w/Breadstick
BBQ Chicken w/Rice
Lima Beans, Peas & Garden Salad
Diced Pears & Fresh Fruit
Milk
Duplin County
Popcorn Chicken w/Roll
Broccoli w/Cheese Sauce
Mashed Potatoes
Peach Cup
Fresh Orange Wedges
Whiteville Primary
Papa John’s Pizza
Hamburger/Bun
Green Beans
Carrot Dippers
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.