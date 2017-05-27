What's For Lunch? - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

What's For Lunch?

By: Tom Cheatham, Director
Connect

Bladen County

Chicken Nugget

Fresh Baked Biscuit

Turkey & Cheese Sandwich

Spinach Salad

Broccoli Spears

Strawberry Cup

Columbus County

Corn Dog

Manager’s Choice

Mixed Fruit

Mashed Potatoes

Spinach

Milk

Brunswick County

Popcorn Chicken

NC BBQ Sandwich

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

Cole Slaw

Fruit Explosion

Pender County

Popcorn Chicken Bowl, Roll

Cheeseburger

Ham Chef Salad, Roll

Ham & Cheese SDW

Seasoned Corn

Cucumber Slices

Side Salad

Fresh Orange

Diced Peaches

Apple Juice

New Hanover County

Spaghetti & Meatballs w/Breadstick

BBQ Chicken w/Rice

Lima Beans, Peas & Garden Salad

Diced Pears & Fresh Fruit

Milk

Duplin County

Popcorn Chicken w/Roll

Broccoli w/Cheese Sauce

Mashed Potatoes

Peach Cup

Fresh Orange Wedges

Whiteville Primary

Papa John’s Pizza

Hamburger/Bun

Green Beans

Carrot Dippers

Dried Mix Fruit

Powered by Frankly