New Hanover and Whiteville punch tickets to State Championship series (Source: WECT)

Baseball

4A

New Hanover 1, Holly Springs 0 F

Blake Walston complete game win. Wildcats win series 2-0 to advance to first State Championship series since 1995

3A

Northern Guilford 2, Topsail 3 F

Series tied 1-1

1A

Rosewood 0, Whitevile 5 F

Wolfpack win 2-0. MacKenzie Gore 2 hits 13k

Softball

3A

West Brunswick 4, Orange 7 F

West Brunswick 1, Orange 0 F

Orange win series 2-1

1A

Louisburg 5, Whiteville 9

Wolfpack win series 2-0