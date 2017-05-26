New Hanover and Whiteville punch tickets to State Championship s - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

New Hanover and Whiteville punch tickets to State Championship series

Baseball
4A

New Hanover 1, Holly Springs 0 F
Blake Walston complete game win. Wildcats win series 2-0 to advance to first State Championship series since 1995

3A

Northern Guilford 2, Topsail 3 F
Series tied 1-1

1A

Rosewood 0, Whitevile 5 F
Wolfpack win 2-0. MacKenzie Gore 2 hits 13k

Softball
3A
West Brunswick 4, Orange 7 F
West Brunswick 1, Orange 0 F
Orange win series 2-1

1A
Louisburg 5, Whiteville 9
Wolfpack win series 2-0

