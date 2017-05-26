New Hanover and Whiteville punch tickets to State Championship series

Baseball
4A
New Hanover 1, Holly Springs 0 F
Blake Walston complete game win. Wildcats win series 2-0 to advance to first State Championship series since 1995
3A
Northern Guilford 2, Topsail 3 F
Series tied 1-1
1A
Rosewood 0, Whitevile 5 F
Wolfpack win 2-0. MacKenzie Gore 2 hits 13k
Softball
3A
West Brunswick 4, Orange 7 F
West Brunswick 1, Orange 0 F
Orange win series 2-1
1A
Louisburg 5, Whiteville 9
Wolfpack win series 2-0
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.