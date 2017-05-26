8 run 6th inning leads Delaware past UNCW 14-8

WILMINGTON, North Carolina - Nick Patten homered and drove in four runs as Delaware raced past UNCW, 14-8, in game seven of the Colonial Athletic Association tournament on Friday at Brooks Field.

The Blue Hens advance to the CAA Championship round on Saturday with a record of 33-21. UNCW, meanwhile, slipped to 29-28 with the loss.

Patten was joined by four other Blue Hens with two-hit games, including Kevin Mohollen, who scored four runs at the top of the order and also homered.

UD's James Meeker (6-2) earned the win out of the bullpen while UNCW reliever Austin Easter (1-1) took the loss.

Ryan Jeffers continued his hot hitting at the plate with his second three-hit game of the tournament. He reached base safely in all five plate appearances by drawing two walks. Brian Mims and Kennard McDowell added two hits apiece for UNCW.

Up next: The Seahawks will play the loser of the Northeastern and the College of Charleston at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

How it happened: The Blue Hens scored eight runs all with two out in the sixth inning. Back-to-back homers from Brian Mayer and Kevin Mohollen started the outburst.

Home Runs: UD: Patten (14, off Sharpe in the first inning, two on, one out), Mayer (11, off Austin in the sixth inning, solo, two out), Mohollan (3, off Easter, solo, two out); UNCW: Stack (5, off Hinton in the fourth inning, solo, two out), Mims (8, off FitzPatrick in the ninth inning, leading off)