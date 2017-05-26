Wrightsville Beach PD thanks King Neptune's bar

The Wrightsville Beach Police Department gave out their Citizen's Commendation Award on Tuesday night. (Source: WECT)

King Neptune's Bar and it's General Manager Christopher Roberts received the award for their continued help of the police department.

Police Chief Dan House said the award is not something the department gives out often.

“We don’t give these out lightly, so for someone to rise to that level and really come out and really aided the community, it says a lot," House said.

Chief House said the bar and manager were chosen because of their commitment to keep officer's safe.

On several occasions Roberts has held back crowds or watched over officers as they made arrests. Something the chief said resonated with officers.

“The keep us safe, and its not just King Neptune’s," he said. "All the bars try to, but his name really rose to the top this year.”

This is the first Citizens Commendation Award the department has given out since Chief House took over.

Christopher Roberts has been the general manager at King Neptune's for several years. He said he always take the time to meet the officers and let them know he has their back.

“It’s a great feeling to have that relationship because being on a first name basis with them is just nice to have," Roberts said.

He also said the award was a very special moment for him.

“I was humbled by it," said Roberts. "It was really nice.”

Chief House said all of the bars and Police Department have been prepping for a busy Memorial Day Weekend, and that they hope everyone stays safe.

