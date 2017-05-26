Power outage leaves nearly 3,000 without power in Wilmington

A power outage has left about 6,500 people without power in Wilmington according to a Duke Energy outage map. (Source: Duke Energy)

The outage happened just after 6 p.m.

The outage map shows the area of the outage from Independence blvd. to Carolina Beach Road.

The outage also caused WECT to go off the air during the 6 p.m. newscast.

According to Duke Energy spokesperson, the outage was caused when a "circuit breaker activated in a substation in the 2300 block of Carolina Beach Road.

The spokesperson said a crew has been dispatched to the scene and has begun working on repairs.

The Duke Energy outage map says estimated restoration time is 9:00 p.m.

As of about 6:45 p.m., the outage map showed that only 3,000 people were still affected by the outage.

