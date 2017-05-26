6,500 without power after power outage in Wilmington

A power outage has left about 6,500 people without power in Wilmington according to a Duke Energy outage map. (Source: WECT)

A power outage has left about 6,500 people without power in Wilmington according to a Duke Energy outage map.

The outage happened just after 6 p.m.

The outage map show the area of the outage from Independence blvd. to Carolina Beach Road.

The outage also caused WECT to go off the air during the 6 p.m. newscast.

