Warrant reveals murder victim had past relationship with accused killer

A Wilmington woman killed in her Monkey Junction home in April was previously in a relationship with the accused killer, according to court documents.

William Bernicki, 48, is charged with first-degree murder in the April 25 shooting death of Brittany Fullwood, 34.

When law enforcement arrived to the home at 5229 Woods Edge Road they found Fullwood’s body lying in a hallway with an apparent gunshot wound to her face. Bernicki, identified in court documents as Fullwood’s ex-boyfriend, was found nearby with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the face.

After securing the scene, investigators spoke with Charles Herzig, chief Northwest Volunteer Fire and Rescue, who lived “off and on” at the home, according to documents.

Herzig told authorities that as he was leaving Fullwood’s residence at about 2:08 p.m. he saw Bernicki on Woods Edge Road heading to the house. He reportedly texted Fullwood he saw Bernicki and drove back to the house.

“Charles stated he got to the stoop just outside the house, he saw Will in the house with a shotgun, and he asked him, “Will, what are you doing?’ At that time, Charles advised, he saw Brittany walking down the stairs and heard Brittany ask, ‘Will, what are you doing?’” the document states.

Herzig then said he heard gunshots.

“Charles advised that he did not see either subject get shot,” the document states.

Investigators seized shotgun shell ammunition, binoculars, and a gun case seen in plain view from Bernicki’s vehicle. Among other items, a shotgun, several cell phones, and shotgun shells were seized from the home, in addition to swabs of red stains in various locations.

After nearly one month at the hospital, Bernicki was brought into a courtroom in a wheelchair for his first appearance. He was then taken to Central Prison in Raleigh for additional medical treatment.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.