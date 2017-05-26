East Columbus graduating senior honored for perfect-perfect atte - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

East Columbus graduating senior honored for perfect-perfect attendance

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WECT) -

A senior in Columbus County accomplished an impressive feat throughout her school career. 

Mia Campbell of East Columbus High School never missed a day of class from kindergarten through her senior year.

The school board honored Campbell Thursday night for her perfect-perfect attendance.

Congratulations, Mia!

