East Columbus graduating senior honored for perfect-perfect attendance

A senior in Columbus County accomplished an impressive feat throughout her school career.

Mia Campbell of East Columbus High School never missed a day of class from kindergarten through her senior year.

The school board honored Campbell Thursday night for her perfect-perfect attendance.

Congratulations, Mia!

