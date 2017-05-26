Memorial Day weekend: the unofficial start to summer

Memorial Day weekend kicks off the unofficial start of summer in southeastern North Carolina. (Source: WECT)

Memorial Day weekend kicks off the unofficial start of summer in southeastern North Carolina.

“Hey, we tell people, when you cross the bridge, you’re on island time," said Carolina Beach town manager, Michael Cramer. "We’re a town of 6,000 that explodes to 35,000 during the summer months, but we love it.”

It’s big business, and that’s business many shop owners rely on.

“Oh, we’re ready. We’ve purchased all kinds of extra things to prep,” said manager Rosie Mata, of `The Scoop,' an ice cream and hot dog shop located in The Cotton Exchange Building in downtown Wilmington.

Mata says hooking that tourist, is great if it means they’re spreading the word.

“We strive for our customers, especially if they’ve had a good experience to go ahead and review us," Mata said. “If they leave comment on Facebook, Google or Yelp, it helps when others come on vacation. They get on their smart phones, see the reviews and stop by.”

Coastal Vibe is one of those stores you can take a vacation memory back home in the suitcase. It’s not a tourist stop, but it’s the vacationers who help pay the bills.

The owner’s tracking buyers through credit card transactions.

“I get tourists year round, really,” said owner Cindy Schram. "But the greatest influx is in the summer. I’ve been able to track that, and a large person of my business comes from tourists."

Gloria Bliss is here, again. She’s retired now, but she was a kid the last time she was here. This Memorial Day weekend is her getaway and first impressions are everything.

“Oh, this is our first full day. We love it," Bliss said. “Give me another long weekend, and we’re back!”

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved