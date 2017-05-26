Water main break forces boil advisory for some H2GO customers

A boil advisory is in effect for some H2GO customers following a water main break in Leland Friday morning.

According to H2GO officials, the water main break occurred around 11 a.m. in the Lanvale Road area. Service is expected to be fully restored around 5 p.m.

A boil water advisory is in effect until further notice for customers living in the following areas:

Body Shop Lane

Huey Lane

Breman Lane

Northridge Lane

Maplewood Court

Lanvale Road from address 809 Lanvale Rd to 1129 Lanvale Rd

Old Forest Drive

Prin Lane

Softwood Court

Rolling Pines Loop

Heartwood Loop

Lanvale Forest Drive

Primm Forest Drive

Glassgow Street

Lanvale Hills Circle

Lewis Road

Sunburt Way

Serena Court

Orchard Loop Road

Ashcroft Drive

Heathwood Drive

Thistlewood Drive

Pine Brush Drive

Periods of low or no pressure in the system increases the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system.

Therefore, residents should boil all water used for human consumption (including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation) or use bottled water.

Vigorous boiling for one (1) minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present in the water.

