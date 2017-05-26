Water main break forces boil advisory for some H2GO customers - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Water main break forces boil advisory for some H2GO customers

LELAND, NC (WECT) -

A boil advisory is in effect for some H2GO customers following a water main break in Leland Friday morning.

According to H2GO officials, the water main break occurred around 11 a.m. in the Lanvale Road area. Service is expected to be fully restored around 5 p.m.

A boil water advisory is in effect until further notice for customers living in the following areas:

  • Body Shop Lane 
  • Huey Lane
  • Breman Lane 
  • Northridge Lane 
  • Maplewood Court
  • Lanvale Road from address 809 Lanvale Rd to 1129 Lanvale Rd 
  • Old Forest Drive
  • Prin Lane 
  • Softwood Court
  • Rolling Pines Loop 
  • Heartwood Loop 
  • Lanvale Forest Drive
  • Primm Forest Drive
  • Glassgow Street
  • Lanvale Hills Circle 
  • Lewis Road
  • Sunburt Way 
  • Serena Court
  • Orchard Loop Road 
  • Ashcroft Drive
  • Heathwood Drive
  • Thistlewood Drive
  • Pine Brush Drive

Periods of low or no pressure in the system increases the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system.

Therefore, residents should boil all water used for human consumption (including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation) or use bottled water.

Vigorous boiling for one (1) minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present in the water.

