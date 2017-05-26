Authorities enforcing truck ordinance along South Front Street

The Wilmington Police Department with the assistance of the North Carolina Ports Authority is stepping up enforcement of the truck ordinance on South Front Street near Burnett Boulevard. (Source: WECT)

The Wilmington Police Department with the assistance of the North Carolina Ports Authority is stepping up enforcement of the truck ordinance on South Front Street near Burnett Boulevard.

The ordinance, which is associated with the NCDOT's Greenfield Lake culvert replacement project, restricts traffic to local freight only (trucks and buses) on South Front Street. Trucks such as pickup trucks and SUVs are not allowed.

The restriction affects the southbound lane from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and the northbound lane from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

State citations will be handed out for those who violate the restriction.

Ports officials want to stress that this restriction is to help all local freight traffic navigate down South Front Street, not just the traffic coming to and from the Port of Wilmington.

The DOT's culvert replacement project is expected to take the rest of the year to complete.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.