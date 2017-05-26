Man jailed in NHC charged with unlawfully reentering country

A man jailed in New Hanover County in an alleged breaking and entering incident has been charged with illegally reentering the country for a fourth time.

Nestor Rafael Chavez-David, 35, of Honduras, was arrested May 16 on charges of breaking and entering and second-degree trespassing.

Following his arrest, an immigration officer interviewed Chavez-David, during which he admitted he had previously been deported and had illegally reentered the country, according to the federal complaint.

Chavez-David was previously deported from Texas to Honduras in October 2002, July 2003, and May 2014.

The warrant was served Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.