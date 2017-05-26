Wilmington welcomes professional bowling tournament

The Professional Bowlers Association Tour will make its first-ever stop in Wilmington May 26-29. (Source: Pixabay)

Ten Pin Alley in Wilmington will host almost 100 top professional bowlers from around the world this weekend as part of the Wilmington Xtra Frame Open.

The PBA national title tournament will be held Friday through Sunday, with finals on Monday. The tournament will feature a "Pro Am" on Friday night where local bowlers can meet and bowl with the pros.

"We are excited and proud to host the Wilmington Xtra Frame Open in our newly renovated facility," said James and Margaret Grago, owners of Ten Pin Alley, in a joint statement. "The event will be the first of its kind in the Wilmington area, and we encourage all those interested to come out and watch, or view it live online."

Bowlers are competing for a $10,000 top prize. Spectators are invited to attend the events for free.

