2-year-old girl dies after being pulled from NC golf course pond

A 2-year-old girl has died after being pulled from a pond at a Johnston County golf course, County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Jeff Caldwell.

The child had been at a home near the Riverwood Golf Club before golfers spotted her at about 6:30 p.m. and pulled her from the pond, officials said.

The golfers who pulled the girl from the pond immediately called 911. Efforts to revive the toddler were performed at the scene, although officials didn’t say whether those efforts were made by the golfers before EMS arrived on scene or if emergency crews started CPR.

The girl was taken to WakeMed, but was later pronounced dead.

Authorities said they’re not sure at this time how or why the child ended up in the pond.

An investigation is underway and no charges are forthcoming at this time, officials said.

The girl was the second 2-year-old to drown in the central North Carolina on Thursday. A child was found in a Hope Mills pool about 10 hours before this drowning.