Wings clipped? Instagram pic shows Bryce in Gamecock uniform

This picture was posted and deleted from CJ Bryce's Instagram account this week. (Source: Instagram)

We already knew that CJ Bryce's days in Wilmington were numbered. But a social media post is giving an indication of where the outgoing UNCW men's basketball star will end up.

A picture of Bryce in a South Carolina Gamecock uniform appeared on his Instagram feed, but it was quickly taken down yesterday. Bryce's Instagram account is private, but the picture was shared on Facebook.

Bryce received a release from UNCW shortly after former coach Kevin Keatts left to take over the NC State program. He visited Keatts' new program and South Carolina recently, but also indicated that Gonzaga reached out to him too.

Bryce is from the Charlotte area, not far from the University of South Carolina. He played two seasons with UNCW. Last season, he was named First-Team All-CAA and led the team in scoring.

There is no official word from USC about a commitment from Bryce.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.