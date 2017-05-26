Good Shepherd Center prepares to open new facility

The Good Shepherd Center is preparing to cut the ribbon on a new housing facility in Wilmington. (Source: Good Shepherd Center)

The Good Shepherd Center is preparing to cut the ribbon on a new housing facility in Wilmington. The SECU Lakeside Reserve is a $5 million affordable housing project located behind Legion Stadium at Greenfield Lake.

The facility will provide affordable housing and services to chronically homeless people who have some form of income. Residents will be charged no more than 30 percent of their income.

Good Shepard Center received a donation of one million dollars from the State Employees Credit Union to go toward the facility. Lakeside Reserve will be made up of 40 one-bedroom units, and spaces for group activities.

Tess Bargebuhr will have a sneak peek of the facility tonight on WECT.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.