Duke Energy to give update on coal ash removal at Wilmington plant

Duke Energy officials will host a tour to show the status of the Sutton Plant coal ash operations and removal process. (Source: WECT)

Duke Energy officials will host a tour to show the status of the Sutton Plant coal ash operations and removal process.

The tour will give an inside look of the former coal plant, the current on-site ash management facility, and the future power general plant of the

Cape Fear region.

The Sutton site is one of four company facilities classified as “high-priority, meaning Duke Energy must remove over 7 million tons of coal ash from the site and store it safely by 2019.

State environmental officials said the company’s closure plans are designed to ensure the coal ash at each of the sites is handled safely.

After the Dan River Steam station spilled over into a nearby river, the 2014 Coal Ash Management Act was developed.

Starting in the 1950s through 2013, the coal powered Sutton plant operated in Wilmington off U.S. 421.

Chelsea Donovan will have an update on the coal ash removal tonight on WECT news.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.