Duke Energy gives update on coal ash removal at Wilmington plant

So far, the plant has recycled 2 million tons of coal ash in Chatham County, but 5 million more tons have to be excavated by August 2019. (Source: WECT)

Duke Energy officials presented the past, present and future of the Sutton Plant in Wilmington Friday, painting a picture of where they stand in the removal of 7.2 million tons of coal ash from the plant. (Source: WECT)

A spokesperson for Duke Energy said the project is a "monumental undertaking," and is perhaps the largest coal ash removal in the country.

The spokesperson said the deadline could be difficult because Hurricane Matthew slowed down the progress.

The Sutton site is one of four company facilities classified as “high-priority, meaning Duke Energy must remove over 7 million tons of coal ash from the site and store it safely by 2019.

State environmental officials said the company’s closure plans are designed to ensure the coal ash at each of the sites is handled safely.

After the Dan River Steam Station spilled over into a nearby river, the 2014 Coal Ash Management Act was developed.

Starting in the 1950s through 2013, the coal powered Sutton plant operated in Wilmington off U.S. 421.

