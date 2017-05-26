Man found guilty in Fourth of July wreck that injured teen

A man accused of hitting a teen with his vehicle after Southport's Fourth of July celebration in 2015 was found guilty of multiple charges Thursday.

A jury found Joseph Smith guilty of serious injury by vehicle and failure to reduce speed. He was sentenced to 13-to-25 months in prison.

Jevanie Green was hit by a vehicle being driven by Smith on West Moore Street at around 10 p.m. on July 4, 2015.

Green, who was airlifted to New Hanover Regional Medical Center after being hit, was able to return to South Brunswick Middle School in December of that year.

