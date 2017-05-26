Learn the power of positive parenting

Discover the power of positive parenting through Smart Start seminar. (Source: Molly Oak)

Smart Start of New Hanover County is set to host a Triple P seminar at the Children’s Museum of Wilmington.

The class is free and childcare, for kids ages four and up, is provided.

The seminar is Tuesday, May, 30 from 5:30-7 p.m.

Topics will include:

What is positive parenting?

Creating a safe, interesting environment

Having a positive learning environment

Using assertive discipline

Having realistic expectations

Taking care of yourself as a parent

Carolina in the Morning’s Molly Oak will have live interviews about the program starting at 5 a.m.