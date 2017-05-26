Learn the power of positive parenting - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Learn the power of positive parenting

By: Molly Oak, Reporter
Connect
Discover the power of positive parenting through Smart Start seminar. (Source: Molly Oak) Discover the power of positive parenting through Smart Start seminar. (Source: Molly Oak)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

Smart Start of New Hanover County is set to host a Triple P seminar at the Children’s Museum of Wilmington.

The class is free and childcare, for kids ages four and up, is provided.

The seminar is Tuesday, May, 30 from 5:30-7 p.m.

Topics will include:

  • What is positive parenting?
  • Creating a safe, interesting environment
  • Having a positive learning environment
  • Using assertive discipline
  • Having realistic expectations
  • Taking care of yourself as a parent

Carolina in the Morning’s Molly Oak will have live interviews about the program starting at 5 a.m.

Powered by Frankly