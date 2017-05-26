TRAFFIC ALERT: Isabel Holmes, Cape Fear Memorial bridges to open - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

TRAFFIC ALERT: Isabel Holmes, Cape Fear Memorial bridges to open this morning

The Isabel Holmes and Cape Fear Memorial bridges are scheduled to open this morning for a tanker leaving port.

The Isabel Holmes Bridge is expected to open at approximately 8 a.m. with the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge to follow around 8:30.

