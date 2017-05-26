Wilmington man arrested on child pornography charges

Timothy Leary (Source: New Hanover Co. Detention Center)

An SBI investigation led to the arrest of a Wilmington man on child pornography charges Thursday.

Timothy Mitchell Leary, 44, has been charged with 12 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Agents with the SBI's Computer Crimes Unit arrested Leary at his residence on Bradfield Court without incident Thursday, SBI officials said.

The Computer Crimes Unit conducted an undercover operation earlier this year and executed a search warrant of Leary's residence on March 30.

Forensic examinations of devices collected from the residence revealed several child pornography and video files, SBI officials said.

He was booked under a $900,000 bond.

