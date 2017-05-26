Wilmington man accused of sexual exploitation of minor

Timothy Leary (Source: New Hanover Co. Detention Center)

A Wilmington man is facing a dozen sex crime charges after his arrest Thursday.

Timothy Mitchell Leary, 44, has been charged with 12 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to the New Hanover County Detention Center, Leary was taken into custody by the SBI.

He was booked under a $900,000 bond.

