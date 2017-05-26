Seahawks pick up early morning win at CAA tourney

Behind a stellar outing from pitcher Alex Royalty and three home runs, UNCW scored a 6-2 victory over William & Mary at the CAA baseball tournament at Brooks Field. (Source: UNCW)

The game ended after midnight Friday morning.

The Seahawks will face Delaware Friday at 2:30 p.m.

Royalty limited the Tribe to just three hits while striking out eight over 7.2 innings of work.

Nick Feight and Robbie Thorburn each homered in the fourth inning as UNCW jumped ahead 3-0.

Casey Golden added a three-run homer in the sixth to stretch the lead to 6-0.

