New Hanover, Whiteville, West Brunswick one win from advancing t - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

New Hanover, Whiteville, West Brunswick one win from advancing to state title

By: AJ Ricketts, Reporter
Connect
HS Playoff Scoreboard (Source:WECT) HS Playoff Scoreboard (Source:WECT)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

Baseball

New Hanover - 2

Holly Springs - 0 

Caleb Bishop goes 5.2 innings, tosses 106 pitches in shutout win over Holly Springs. Wildcats one win from advancing to the state championship. 

Whiteville - 6

Rosewood - 5

Wolfpack scores three in the sixth to earn a 6-5 win. Whiteville one win from advancing. 

Topsail - 1 

Northern Guilford - 3

Pirates must win two games in a row to advance. 

Softball 

West Brunswick - 8

Orange - 5 

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly