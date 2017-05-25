New Hanover, Whiteville, West Brunswick one win from advancing to state title

New Hanover - 2 Holly Springs - 0 Caleb Bishop goes 5.2 innings, tosses 106 pitches in shutout win over Holly Springs. Wildcats one win from advancing to the state championship. Whiteville - 6 Rosewood - 5 Wolfpack score three in the 6th to earn a 6-5 win. Whiteville one win from advancing. Topsail - 1 Northern Guilford - 3 Pirates must win two games in a row to advance. Softball: West Brunswick - 8 Orange - 5 Copyright 2017 WECT. ...More >>
New Hanover - 2 Holly Springs - 0 Caleb Bishop goes 5.2 innings, tosses 106 pitches in shutout win over Holly Springs. Wildcats one win from advancing to the state championship. Whiteville - 6 Rosewood - 5 Wolfpack score three in the 6th to earn a 6-5 win. Whiteville one win from advancing. Topsail - 1 Northern Guilford - 3 Pirates must win two games in a row to advance. Softball: West Brunswick - 8 Orange - 5 Copyright 2017 WECT. ...More >>
University of North Carolina head football coach Larry Fedora's contract was formally approved Thursday by the UNC-Chapel Hill Board of Trustees, officially extending his deal though the 2022 season.More >>
University of North Carolina head football coach Larry Fedora's contract was formally approved Thursday by the UNC-Chapel Hill Board of Trustees, officially extending his deal though the 2022 season.More >>
Kadeen Allen chasing NBA dreamsMore >>
Kadeen Allen chasing NBA dreamsMore >>
Another day, same story: Another postponement of the biggest baseball game of their lives so far.More >>
Another day, same story: Another postponement of the biggest baseball game of their lives so far.More >>
NCHSAA East Finals ScheduleMore >>
NCHSAA East Finals ScheduleMore >>