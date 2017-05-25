New Hanover, Whiteville, West Brunswick one win from advancing to state title

Baseball

New Hanover - 2

Holly Springs - 0

Caleb Bishop goes 5.2 innings, tosses 106 pitches in shutout win over Holly Springs. Wildcats one win from advancing to the state championship.

Whiteville - 6

Rosewood - 5

Wolfpack scores three in the sixth to earn a 6-5 win. Whiteville one win from advancing.

Topsail - 1

Northern Guilford - 3

Pirates must win two games in a row to advance.

Softball

West Brunswick - 8

Orange - 5

