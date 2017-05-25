First Act: Teen cast performs 'Cry Baby'

The show runs from May 25 to June 4. (Source: WECT)

A bad boy falls for a good girl who wants to be bad.

Of course, her mother does not approve of her juvenile delinquent boyfriend, Wade ‘Cry-Baby’ Walker.

Who can forget the role made famous by Johnny Depp in the 1990 John Waters film?

A cast and crew made up mostly of teenagers is taking on the movie turned stage musical.

The Second Star Theater Company is putting on the production at 21 N. Front Street (formerly City Stage).

The show runs from May 25 to June 4.

For details on performance times and tickets, click here.

