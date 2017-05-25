North Riverfront area growing rapidly

Blackfinn Ameripub, the first of two new restaurants in the North Riverfront area, hosted a ribbon cutting event on Thursday night. (Source: WECT)

With a new marina, apartments, and restaurants popping up, the North Riverfront area of downtown Wilmington is prepared for large growth.

Blackfinn Ameripub, the first of two new restaurants in the area, hosted a ribbon cutting event on Thursday night.

Several leaders from the Wilmington community were on hand to congratulate developer Chuck Schoninger for having faith in the North Riverfront area.

Courtney Dooley, the sales and marketing director for Blackfinn, said the community has been a huge help in opening the restaurant.

"Oh wow, they have been a huge help for us," Dooley said. "The chamber and the (Convention and Visitors Bureau) and the business journal have all been so hard behind us. They've pushed people any chance they get. All the hotels down here are helping us book our parties. We have had a great turnout so far behind us."

Blackfinn opens Friday night for a VIP party. It will then be open for regular business hours starting on Saturday.

Dooley said the entire staff is excited for the opening weekend.

"We are hoping to bring some of the downtown this way and just keep on having fun," she said.

Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo said the citizens of Wilmington have played a key role in the revitalization of downtown.

"You come down here any night of the week and the place is pretty packed," Saffo said. "It's a great testimony to the citizens of Wilmington for the investment and the efforts that have been ongoing in downtown Wilmington."

Saffo also commented on the new Pier 33 apartment building that will bring over 280 units to the marina.

"It adds to the vitality," he said. "It supports the businesses and restaurants down here. It's great for downtown Wilmington. It's something we have been talking about for over 20 years."

The proposed Pier 33 plans are set to be reviewed by the city’s technical review committee June 8.

