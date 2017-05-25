Pender Memorial Hospital adds ability garden

The once 25-bed hospital, staffed by 20 employees and five doctors has transformed into a facility with a staff of about 100, managed by New Hanover Regional Medical Center. (Source: WECT)

The first patient was admitted to Pender Memorial Hospital May 1, 1951, and has served as the foundation of healthcare services for Pender County ever since.

"New Hanover Regional Medical Center has been a part of this organization since July of 1999, and we are really blessed to have that affiliation," said hospital president Ruth Glazer. "We have done a number of things and they have invested a significant amount of capital into this organization - new CT scanner, and renovations pretty much thru out the entire organization."

Now, an ability garden has been created in some unused space between two of the buildings.

"The project began about a year ago," Glazer said. "One of the spaces opens off of the rehab department, so therapy patients are using it in learning how to go up and down stairs and in and out of buildings before they are released."

The project was funded by grants, community giving, and the medical center. It also allows patients to be able to venture out of their skilled nursing rooms to enjoy the sunshine since vitamin D is important to healing and does a lot for their disposition.

Glazer says any community that has a hospital, like Burgaw does, is a blessed community, and her goal is to connect her community to her organization.

The public is invited to come see the new garden and even have breakfast or lunch in it from the hospital's cafeteria.

