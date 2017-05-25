Shallotte man charged with shooting another man during armed robbery

A Shallotte man is accused of shooting another man during an armed robbery last weekend.

According to online records, James Rae Bethea, 25, was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to an incident report from the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office, the robbery happened on Saturday, May 20 just before 7 a.m. at Bethea's home on Ruby Way in Shallotte.

Warrants allege that Bethea shot the victim with a semi-automatic handgun and took $155.

Bethea was taken into custody Thursday morning and booked into the Brunswick County Detention Center under a $150,000 bond.

