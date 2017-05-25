Beachy cocktails to serve this summer

Derrick Cook from KGB in Wilmington shared some of his favorites on WECT News First at Four. (Source: WECT)
-
After a day at the beach, cool off with a refreshing, beachy cocktail.
Derrick Cook from KGB in Wilmington shared some of his favorites on WECT News First at Four.
La Playa
2 oz of Lunazul Blanco Tequila
4 oz of Watermelon Juice
Fresca
Sweet and Spicy Rum
Shake ingredients together and serve over ice.
Lavender 75
2 oz Gordon's London Dry Gin
1 oz Lavender syrup
1 oz Lemon juice
Mix ingredients
Top with Rose Champagne
Enjoy!
