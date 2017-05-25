Beachy cocktails to serve this summer

Money saving ideas to bet on.

Keep this posted on your refrigerator for easy reference!

Substituting a few siple ingredients in your recipes will go a long way to making them - and you - significantly more healthy!

Try these Ingredient Substitutions when you're in a bind!

Derrick Cook from KGB in Wilmington shared some of his favorites on WECT News First at Four. (Source: WECT)

After a day at the beach, cool off with a refreshing, beachy cocktail.

La Playa

2 oz of Lunazul Blanco Tequila

4 oz of Watermelon Juice

Fresca

Sweet and Spicy Rum

Shake ingredients together and serve over ice.

Lavender 75

2 oz Gordon's London Dry Gin

1 oz Lavender syrup

1 oz Lemon juice

Mix ingredients

Top with Rose Champagne

Enjoy!

