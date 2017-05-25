Alligator Task Force meeting scheduled for June

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and the N.C. Alligator Task Force are holding the first of six public forums on June 5 to present a draft of the NC Alligator Management Plan and receive public input on the plan.

The forum is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at the Hampstead Annex Auditorium in Pender County at 15060 US-17. An online comment form is available for those who cannot attend a public forum but would like to offer input.

Developed by the N.C. Alligator Task Force, the Alligator Management Plan provides biological information on alligators in North Carolina, identifies knowledge gaps and additional research needed on alligators, identifies areas where alligators may be overpopulated, and recommends biological and social strategies to address alligator management issues.

For those who download the Alligator Management Plan, each sentence is numbered to make comments on specific portions of the plan easier. Comments on the plan will be accepted until June 25.

Along with the online comment form, interested people can offer input by mailing or emailing their comments to: Allen Boynton, Wildlife Diversity Program Coordinator, at allen.boynton@ncwildlife.org or 1722 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699-1700.

All forums listed below begin at 7 p.m.:

June 5

Hampstead (Pender County) Annex Auditorium

15060 US-17

June 13

Dublin (Bladen County), Bladen Community College, Parker Bldg. 17, room 113

7418 NC Hwy. 41W

Dublin, NC 28332

June 14

Bolivia, Brunswick County Complex, Coop Extension Training Room, Bldg. N

25 Referendum Dr. NE

Bolivia, NC 28422

