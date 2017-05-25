Fedora's contract extended through 2022

UNC Release

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - University of North Carolina head football coach Larry Fedora's contract was formally approved Thursday by the UNC-Chapel Hill Board of Trustees, officially extending his deal though the 2022 season.

“We are pleased that the Board of Trustees has approved the terms of Coach Fedora's contract, which will allow him to continue our football program's success into the next decade,” said UNC Director of Athletics Bubba Cunningham. “Under his leadership, our student-athletes are succeeding in the classroom, contributing positively to our community – and competing for championships. We know this was a lengthy process, but we wanted to make sure the terms were appropriate for both Coach Fedora and the University.”

Fedora has compiled a 40-25 record in five seasons at Carolina, and the Tar Heels have finished atop the ACC Coastal Division standings twice during his tenure. In 2015, Carolina won 11 games, finished 8-0 in league play, swept its in-state opponents and made its first appearance in the ACC Championship Game.

Last season, the Tar Heels won eight games and then had six players taken in the NFL Draft last month, including the No. 2 overall pick.

Fedora's .813 winning percentage in conference games (13-3) over the past two seasons ranks in the top six nationally among Power 5 schools.

“I enjoy coaching at the University of North Carolina and I appreciate the trust Chancellor Folt and Bubba Cunningham have shown in the leadership of our program,” Fedora said. “Our staff and players have worked diligently over the last five years to build a program that encompasses all aspects of the student-athlete experience, while simultaneously achieving success on the field.”