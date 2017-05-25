Leland man charged in string of vehicle break-ins at Magnolia Greens

A Leland man is in jail under a $1.25 million bond after he was charged in connection to a string of vehicle break-ins in the Magnolia Greens community.

According to officials with the Leland Police Department, Jeremy Ray Grainger, 29, was charged with multiple offenses including breaking and entering a motor vehicle, larceny, larceny of a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Police said many of the vehicles were left unlocked prior to the break-ins, which occurred over several weeks. Police want to remind the public to take their belongings inside their homes and lock their vehicles.

Grainger was booked in the Brunswick County Detention Center Thursday morning.

Leland police said the investigation into the break-ins is ongoing and additional charges may be filed against Grainger.

