Complaint claims Carolinian Inn restraining order is unconstitutional

Attorneys for The Carolinian Inn in Wilmington claim in a complaint filed Wednesday that a temporary restraining order issued for the hotel is unconstitutional and damaged the hotel's reputation.

The complaint filed in Wake County also claims Wilmington Police officers did not have a warrant to search or access the Carolinian when the WPD raided the hotel to take an inventory of personal property, and that police accessed areas of the Carolinian not generally open to the public.

District Attorney Ben David issued the temporary restraining order on May 19 as part of an ongoing effort by local authorities to clean up six hotels and motels on Market Street.

Wednesday's filing by Carolinian owners Laxman S. Odedra and Hiri Odedra states that David's order is unconstitutional because it violates the Odedras' right to due process.

The lawyers also argue there's no evidence of the unlawful activities that David and Police Chief Ralph Evangelous say happened on the property and that the owners of the motel have never been charged with a crime.

They are asking a judge to declare the temporary restraining order void and of no effect.

The two sides will be back in court tomorrow morning.

