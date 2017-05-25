Senator presents Senatorial Statement for Raven's Rule

Investigators originally assumed she’d drowned, but new details have emerged about the tragic death of a Columbus County teenager. (Source: Facebook)

Senator Danny Britt presented a Senatorial Statement in the Senate session Thursday in honor of Raven Little-White.

Raven died in August 2016 from inhaling carbon monoxide from a boat engine. She was just 16 years old at the time.

Raven was standing on the swim platform of a boat, an area the boating industry calls "the kill zone" because the deadly fumes are least known to the general public.

Britt hopes to bring more awareness to the public with the creation of "Raven's Rule" by encouraging others not to stand on the swim platform when the boat is running.

Raven's Rule will be incorporated into the boater safety curriculum.

Instructors will share the tragic story of her death and incorporate “Raven’s Rule” into the lesson when teaching students to avoid the rear area of a boat when it is in operation.

It’s hoped the real-life example will help people remember the danger and take it more seriously.

Here is a copy of the Senatorial Statement:

