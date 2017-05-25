Condo complex faces $20K fine for cutting down trees

Palm trees instead of oak trees are leading to fines for one complex. (Source: Alex Nomick)

The Village at Mayfaire faces a $20,000 civil penalty from the city of Wilmington after removing 50 oak trees without a permit.

Property owners replaced the trees on Mayfaire Town Center Drive recently with palm trees, but that is not an approved type of tree for that particular street and contrary to the original site plan for the location.

The village will be fined $400 per tree, which adds up to $20,000, and receive a notice of violation. The letter went out to the group Thursday.

The property has 30 days to appeal.

