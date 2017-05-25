Law enforcement race for a cause

More than 400 Special Olympic athletes ages 8 and older will run, jump and throw as they compete for the gold medal. (Source: WECT)

Local law enforcement traded in their uniforms Thursday for sweats and running shoes to participate in the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics.

Officers from the Wilmington Police Department and New Hanover County Sheriff's Office participated the 11.8 mile run that started at the sheriff's office on Juvenile Center Road, and ended in Wrightsville Beach.

Law enforcement across the country participate in the run, which began in Kansas in 1983. Law enforcement are known as "guardians of the flame" and deliver the Olympic torch to local, statewide, and national Special Olympic games.

This year, the summer Olympic games will take place in Raleigh, NC.

The run aims to raise awareness and money for the Special Olympics of North Carolina, and all runners are asked to make a $20 minimum donation.

